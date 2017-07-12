Halifax America LLC, a Los Angeles-based equities and futures brokerage, has acquired Fast Brokers, a move that will provide the latter’s clients expanded access to financial markets and new technologies and services while maintaining competitive rates.

Fast Brokers clients, most of which are comprised of futures and forex traders, will now have access to trading equities and equity options. These newly acquired clients will have a wider selection of trading platforms from which to choose —including Fast Brokers’ own “Pathfinder platform—including a host of “semi-automated” technologies, “smart” tech trade-assist software capable of simultaneous analytical and execution functions across multiple asset classes across the globe.

With increased asset diversity and technology advantages, clients now have the added value of receiving a much wider array of content services: market intelligence, seasonality research, algorithmic strategies, premium trade guidance, market newsletters, and educational blog posts, videos, presentations, and (upcoming) market podcasts. According to Halifax America President and CEO, Devin Brady, “We have always looked at Fast Brokers as a model for providing excellent service and technology, which we have taken to the next level with the addition of equity, forex, and system trading.”

Against the backdrop of a national trend in which brokerages, particularly in futures, have traditionally considered the slashing of fees and commissions as a form of competitive advantage, Halifax America has looked beyond such practices—considering them a “given”—and realizing that brokerages in the digital age need to provide more advantages to its customers to remain competitive in an already oversaturated industry. To that end, Halifax America has sought ways to disrupt the current status quo environment, providing “smart” technology platforms, algorithmic strategies backed by expert guidance, and redefining approaches to producing and delivering market intelligence.

About Halifax America LLC

Halifax America is a Los Angeles-based brokerage for stocks, options, futures, and forex. Formerly the Progressive Trading Group, Halifax America has been in operation since 2011 and is a strong proponent of disruptive technologies and services in the financial industry.

