For more than a century, architects and builders have understood the lasting value of Indiana Limestone and incorporated it into many, many illustrious structures

Many of the notable structures honored by USA Today in its recent feature “25 Must-See Buildings in Indiana” were built using natural Indiana limestone. The Indiana Limestone Company, Bloomington, has provided premium natural stone for architectural landmarks including many on the USA Today list since the 1920s. The roots of its predecessor companies stretch far back into the 19th century.

USA Today has been recognizing America’s most impressive architectural achievements in a continuing series of state-by-state “must-see” articles. To assemble each state’s list, the newspaper said, it “asked chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) nationwide to name 25 structures visitors to their states should see.”

A June 22 tweet from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (# @GovHolcomb) asked “How many have you seen?” with the hashtag #indiana @VisitIndiana.

The listed buildings using the Indiana limestone in their construction or landscaping include such attractions as the Athenaeum, Children’s Museum of indianapolis, Indiana State House, Indiana State Museum, Indiana War Memorial, Indiana Medical History Museum, Scottish Rite Cathedral and, and the West Baden Springs Hotel, French Lick.

The strong representation of Indiana limestone in its home state is consistent with its wide use in distinguished buildings across the nation. Indiana Limestone Company has provided the material in iconic structures such as the Empire State Building, the National Cathedral, the Pentagon, more than half the state capitols in the U.S., Yankee Stadium, Rockefeller Center, and 15 Central Park West in New York City.

“Our quarries produce limestone products from one of the world’s premier deposits of this beautiful, durable natural resource,” said Indiana Limestone Company CEO Tom Quigley. “For more than a century, architects and builders have understood the lasting value of Indiana Limestone and incorporated it into many, many illustrious structures here and elsewhere.”

About Indiana Limestone Company

Indiana Limestone Company is unmatched as the premier supplier of Indiana Limestone in a range of beautiful and lasting building products. Founded in 1926 (with predecessor firms that had been quarrying limestone since the mid-1800s), ILCO today remains the provider of choice for this internationally renowned natural stone. Throughout an illustrious history in which its stone has made such iconic structures as the Empire State Building, National Cathedral, and the Pentagon, ILCO has reliably provided the highest quality products and services carefully tailored to the needs of the market with an environmental, natural focus.