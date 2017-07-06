Using a PPK enabled drone If we did not have to lay ground control points, that would save us about 75% of the time we spend on data gathering with the drone.

Identified Technologies, the leading fully-managed commercial drone solution announced today that the Boomerang UAV solution is now available with integrated Post-Processing Kinematic (PPK), for their clients in construction, energy, and mining.

PPK dramatically reduces the need for laying of Ground Control Points (GCP’s). It also saves companies thousands of man hours and drastically increases the ease, accuracy, and profitability of using a commercial drone solution. For applications like measuring stockpiles, PPK even eliminates the need for GCPs. “If we did not have to lay ground control points, that would save us about 75% of the time we spend on data gathering with the drone,” said Dustin Drost, Survey Party Chief at Keystone Consultants a Pittsburgh-based Engineering and Consulting firm.

PPK solves the biggest problem in the drone mapping process. Cassie Mittal, Drone Mapping Customer Success Manager added ”Laying ground control and surveying each target has been the largest pain point for a lot of our customers. I'm excited to see PPK streamline their workflow and dramatically improve their accuracy.”

PPK can be used anywhere drones can be used, providing the fast, painless, gathering of accurate data at the push of a button. PPK is a similar GPS-correction technology to RTK, but eliminates the need for radio lock, making it more robust.

Dick Zhang, CEO of Identified Technologies comments “We are thrilled to be offering this groundbreaking technology to our clients. In addition to the 70-90% cost savings that drone mapping can provide, we are now able to help companies get that data faster, through easier and more intuitive process.”

About Identified Technologies

Industrial leaders use Identified Technologies fully-managed commercial drone solution to increase project visibility and team productivity. Construction and excavation companies reduce their costs and win more business using job site data and analytics. Identified empowers ENR 400 companies, including PJ Dick, EQT, Vulcan and Casella, with the ability to track progress on highways, well pads, mines, and landfills in near real-time. Identified’s integrated software and services take care of everything from FAA compliance and flight planning, to advanced analytics.

