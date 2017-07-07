James (Jamie) Moffat, Senior Manager of Partnerships Jamie’s extensive media sales background and software integration and success is a huge addition to the business acumen at Vendasta

Vendasta, the leading platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses, is pleased to announce the addition of James (Jamie) Moffat to their senior leadership team. Jamie joins the company as Senior Manager of Partnerships and will work with Senior Director of Revenue, Doug Campbell to build and nurture business partnerships across North America, Australia and Europe.

“We have a world class team in place that manages our most successful partners, and this move secures our senior leadership as growth continues to accelerate,” says Doug Campbell, Sr. Director of Revenue. "Jamie is an outstanding addition and he brings a lot of experience as well as guidance to our Major Partner Success Management team.”

Jamie brings over 25 years experience in sales and management to Vendasta. He started his career in radio, in Prince George, British Columbia. His primary focus then was programming, news and production, but following a move to Vancouver, Jamie soon discovered his passion for sales. Combining his media and advertising sales experience with his love for new technology, he helped hundreds of small and medium business bridge the gap between traditional and digital media. Jamie says he is “super excited to be joining the fantastic team at Vendasta. This company is on the upward swing and to be able to work with this team of digital media superstars in Saskatoon is a real blessing."

Prior to joining the Vendasta leadership team, Jamie was Partner Integration Specialist with Futuri Media. Futuri purchased StreamOn, a streaming audio archiving and podcasting tool developed for radio stations, in 2015. Jamie had joined StreamOn to create revenue strategies for their tool, "Listen Later". He focused on using digital and audio on-demand tools to grow ratings and increase revenue. The success of “Listen Later” didn’t go unnoticed and Futuri added StreamOn's streaming and podcasting tools to its line of digital products for radio and TV stations around the world.

Jamie developed digital and on-demand strategies for radio broadcasting clients ranging from standalone small market stations to some of the largest radio companies including the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, iHeartRadio, Harvard Broadcasting, and many others. He shared his wealth of media sales and tech knowledge on digital panels at radio conferences across Canada and the United States.

Vendasta’s CRO, George Leith says, "We have been searching all year for senior management additions to our Revenue division at Vendasta. I am pleased to announce Jamie will be leading the team helping our biggest partners worldwide with their success. Jamie’s extensive media sales background and software integration and success is a huge addition to the business acumen at Vendasta. I welcome him to our leadership team."

Vendasta is a digital solutions platform that connects agencies and software vendors with local businesses that need them. It offers agencies a marketplace of rebrandable products and leverages big data, automation and intent-mining to identify hot leads and empowers them to acquire, retain and grow customers. Vendasta turns salespeople into experts on local digital marketing, offering the power to show local businesses how they're doing and how they can do better. For more information, visit http://www.vendasta.com and check out Vendasta’s leadership principles to see what drives their recruitment strategy.

