VMS Software Logo The new Alpha V8.4-2L2 release could render performance improvements of between 15% and 50%... Eddie Orcutt, VP Software Engineering

VMS Software, Inc. (VSI) today announced the immediate availability of the production release of VSI OpenVMS Alpha V8.4-2L2 Performance Release for select Alpha hardware platforms, including Alphas emulated on x86-based hardware. This release has been optimized for the DEC Alpha hardware platform running Alpha EV6 and later processors.

“This release of VSI OpenVMS Alpha V8.4-2L2 is our 5th release since VSI took over new development of OpenVMS. Like VSI OpenVMS Alpha V8.4-2L1, released earlier this year, the V8.4-2L2 release continues VSI’s commitment to provide OpenVMS installed-base customers with a clear upgrade path to modern x86 hardware.” said Terry R. Holmes, VP Sales & Marketing of VMS Software, Inc.

The new release is functionally identical to VSI’s initial OpenVMS Alpha release (V8.4-2L1). It will also be bundled with VSI’s “best-in-class” support. However, for customers running Alpha hardware on EV6 and later processors, the new, optimized V8.4-2L2 release may realize significant performance improvements.

“Depending on the specific CPU and operating system features a customer’s application uses, the new Alpha V8.4-2L2 release could render performance improvements of between 15% and 50%. We have also observed RMS image sizes reduced by more than 270 blocks, due to more efficient code generation,” said Eddie Orcutt, VP Software Engineering of VMS Software, Inc.

VSI OpenVMS Alpha V8.4-2L2 includes a full suite of VSI OpenVMS Alpha layered products and open source applications.

Customers interested in purchasing VSI OpenVMS Alpha V8.4-2L2 can email sales(at)vmssoftware(dot)com or call (978) 451-0110. Release notes and specifications will be published on the VSI website shortly: http://vmssoftware.com/products.html

About VMS Software

VMS Software, Inc. develops, sells, and supports innovative and advanced releases of OpenVMS, the most secure operating system on the planet. The company’s core motivation is to support and enable customers to run their mission-critical applications at the legendary uptime levels OpenVMS is known for, at maximum performance levels, today and into the future. VMS Software Inc. is headquartered in Bolton, MA. For more information, go to http://www.vmssoftware.com

VMS Software, Inc.

pr(at)vmssoftware(dot)com

978-451-0110