Okuma America Corporation, a world leader in CNC machine tool manufacturing, is hosting a “Summer Showcase,” Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina. Machine tool users will learn about the benefits of implementing cutting-edge CNC technologies to raise efficiencies, expand capabilities and advance business. Participants will also view cutting demonstrations on more than 20 machine tools and see how these technologies can give them a competitive edge.

Learning Sessions



Okuma’s New Technology: The LASER EX series features state-of-the-art laser technology combining subtractive and additive manufacturing, coating and precision hardening on multitasking machines.

IIoT: Okuma has made the process of connecting machine tools easy for customers through IIoT and MTConnect. Hear how customers are using data collection and analysis to improve profitability.

Sandvik Coromant Prime Turning™: PrimeTurning™ is a new methodology which enables turning in all directions as opposed to conventional turning. This allows for more flexibility, productivity and efficiency when cutting chips, and can reduce cycle time up to 50 percent.

Trochoidal Milling: Laine Mears from CU-ICAR (Clemson University, International Center for Automotive Research) will explain how trochoidal milling allows for higher feeds and speeds and how this method and other alternative tool paths fit into the framework of cost-driven, machining planning.

The Okuma sponsored Richard Childress Racing #3 Chevy and Chip Ganassi Racing, NTT DATA IndyCar, will be on display for photos. Lunch will be provided daily. For detailed information about the 2017 Summer Showcase event and to register visit http://www.okuma.com/events/summershow. For more information on Okuma America Corporation visit http://www.okuma.com/americas.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan. The company is the industry’s only single-source provider, with the CNC machine, drive, motors, encoders, and spindle all manufactured by Okuma. The company also designs their own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool’s functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry’s only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools, today and into the future. For more information, visit http://www.okuma.com/americas or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @OkumaAmerica.

