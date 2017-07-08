MONTREAL, Canada: Nakisa enhances Organizational Transformation suite with the announcement of the new Hanelly release. This new release contains important functionality that allows our users more flexibility and speed when visualizing their organizational structures, modeling org design scenarios and performing HR analytics.

“We were looking for a solution that grasps our complexity, lets us walk, lets us simulate and lets us design a perfect organization. The highly visual and user-friendly Hanelly interface will facilitate the work of HR and management allowing us to focus on designing the best organization for the future.” - Philippe Manzanares, VP HRIS, Payroll, Reporting & Global HR Policies at COTY.

As part of the new release, Hanelly supports matrix organizational structures and dotted line reporting. This functionality allows customers to design and view organizations from an operational, functional or legal perspective, which are key views for effective organizational transformation decision making. Hanelly also enables the user to view the organization geographically using a global employee map powered by Google. With enhanced dashboarding as well as prescriptive and predictive analytics Hanelly now offers users more powerful visibility and insights about the organization.

In the era of digital transformation, Org design is the #1 challenge CHROs will face for the next few years. Companies need to react to constant market changes and reorganizations are happening on an ongoing basis. Hanelly is designed to work directly with most ERPs allowing clients to quickly adapt to changes, visualize and transform their organizations based on their evolving needs.

“We have enabled out of the box implementation and deployment capabilities so our clients are up and running very quickly and can view valuable information that they could never see before.” said Babak Varjavandi, CEO Nakisa. “The new functionality coupled with our versatile integration capabilities on existing HCM deployments enables our clients to maximize their investment in HR systems."

About Nakisa

A global leader in enterprise business solutions for Organization Transformation and Accounting & Compliance, Nakisa delivers innovative, forward-thinking and robust human resource and financial management solutions that advance your business strategies. Nakisa serves 800+ enterprise customers and over 4 million subscribers in 24 industries. Nakisa is proud to work with some of the world’s most renowned brands.