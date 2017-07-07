ClearEdge3D Acquires Construction Verification Software Firm Pericept

ClearEdge3D, the developers of the Verity construction verification software and the EdgeWise automated modeling software, today announced the acquisition of Pericept, a construction verification software firm based in Texas. Pericept’s BIMtraceTM software captures recently installed scopes-of-work (SOW) on a construction site and compares the as-built work to the design model to verify that the elements have been properly installed. A unique feature of the BIMtrace system is its ability to utilize iPhone or iPad images instead of laser scan data to give users a comparison of the as-built conditions to the design or fabrication models in a matter of minutes.

For certain scopes of work such as MEP, BIMtrace is a perfect complement to ClearEdge3D’s Verity software, which uses laser scan data to compare the as-built and as-designed conditions. “Depending on the level of accuracy required, BIMtrace is an ideal solution when laser scanning is either impractical or unnecessary,” stated Kelly Cone, VP of Product Management for ClearEdge3D. “Bringing these two technologies into a single platform under one company will offer the construction community a powerful and versatile new QA/QC tool, giving them exceptional insight into the accuracy of their projects,” he added.

ClearEdge3D plans to integrate the BIMtrace algorithms and features in future versions of Verity. Both Verity and BIMtrace are Navisworks compatible, allowing the as-built work to be analyzed against the design/fabrication models directly in Navisworks. Customers of Verity and BIMtrace include some of the largest general contractors in the world such as DPR Construction, Interserve, Gilbane, Haskell, Whiting-Turner, Optron and more.

The acquisition by ClearEdge3D marks a major milestone for the company as it rapidly expands its customer base for both EdgeWise and Verity. “We launched Verity in April, and the response from the contractor community has been quite enthusiastic. Verity and BIMtrace utilize different but quite complementary technologies. The prospect of combining them into a single offering is immensely exciting for ClearEdge and for construction executives worldwide,” said ClearEdge3D CEO Chris Scotton.

ClearEdge3D is a global technology leader in the Architectural/Engineering/Construction (AEC) industry, offering advanced software solutions that help firms model existing conditions and verify that recently completed work has been constructed correctly. The company’s EdgeWise software dramatically speeds labor-intensive 3D modeling workflows by utilizing advanced automated feature extraction and assistive modeling technology. Its Verity construction verification software compares point cloud data of recently completed work against a design or fabrication model, flagging any out-of-tolerance or poorly installed elements. For more information, please visit http://www.clearedge3d.com.

