Amond Williams, a retired Master Sergeant in the US Army currently living in Frohna, a rural area in Perry County, Missouri, has completed his new book “Alexander: The Forging of a Warrior President”: a gripping and potent fantasy set in a world in desperate need of a savior.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Amond Williams’s suspenseful tale introduces a motherless hero raised from his earliest memory to conquer any adversary for the good of the planet.

Alexander’s mother dies immediately after birth, and he becomes a ward of Mary. In Mary’s care, he is given the name of the greatest known warrior of many past centuries, Alexander. Mary basically schools and trains Alexander in world affairs and warfare inspired by her dead husband, Colonel John. His mind and body are trained in the art of war. The child’s innate, his unusual mental abilities to learn and retain information and his analytic ability creates a one-of-a-kind warrior leader.

As Alexander grows, he is tested mentally and physically, and the results are extraordinary. His leadership abilities are a conglomeration of many great leaders of the past, and his warrior abilities also reflect the many great warriors of the past. These attributions are tested during the Examinations to enter the Roughful Military Institute. He and thirty-one other people survived the almost-impossible trials and challenges of the tests and lived.

At the school, under Alexander’s leadership, his class exceeds every standard the school tests. And after leaving the school, he is recruited to lead a secret special paramilitary unit, a secret weapon controlled and mandated by the World Congress and the World’s President. All impossible missions assigned the Operatives under the command of Alexander are completed successfully.

When the President of the World is threatened, Alexander is called to head the President’s personal security force. Under the watchful command of Alexander, all threats to the President are eliminated.

Because of Alexander’s unique style of leadership and peaceful character, he is voted the President of the World. During his two-year tenure as President, the world experiences a period of peace and enlightenment. Then out of the blue, the World is faced with enslavement and domination from an advanced human race a galaxy away. Again, Alexander’s leadership is tested, and he leads the World people to an almost-impossible victory. The World will enjoy a long peace.

Readers who wish to experience this fast-paced work can purchase “Alexander: The Forging of a Warrior President” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.