Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, today announced it ranks fourth among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. Last year, the company was ranked 29th. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net.

“To be ranked as the fourth leading global managed service provider by MSPmentor is a tremendous accomplishment that speaks to the unwavering commitment to client success demonstrated daily by our 1,350 Carousel employees,” said Mark Damphousse, Director of Managed Services, Carousel. “The dramatic leap we made to the top five MSPs underscores how our internal transformation over the past year allows Carousel Managed Services to provide tangible value in helping our clients continue to grow and evolve their business.”

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Carousel Industries for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree and its top five position," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors, which used an algorithm that assesses company strength based on revenue contributions from key go-to-market activities, and specific activities are weighted differently than others. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

Valuations of MSP entities vary greatly, so a higher value is placed on revenue generated from true managed and cloud service, than professional services, consulting and product sales.

About Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow’s standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of communication, network, and security technologies, Carousel designs, implements, and supports solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.

Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 clients, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider–including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, Carousel has 27 offices nationwide–with three Network Operating Centers.