Rudy Rodrigues, a former army officer and development worker with a long career of distinguished international service in non-governmental organizations, has completed his new book “Here Vultures Fly”: a powerful account of the complexity, challenges, and rewards of humanitarian service in the most difficult conditions.

This is the narration of the personal experiences of the author, Rudy Rodrigues, during his ten years of service with the United Nations in Afghanistan, where he was engaged in emergency relief and later rehabilitation programs in close collaboration with the Communist government, the mujahideen, the Taliban, and the post-Taliban government. During this unique period in the country, he also acted as senior technical advisor to four different Afghan government ministers.

The author was responsible for opening the first UNICEF office in Kyrgyzstan soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union in a unique environment and culture. During this time, he was working with a government unfamiliar with the United Nations and its goals and objectives. In addition, the Kyrgyz population was traumatized by this sudden period of transition and uncertainty. A major focus of the author’s work was gaining the confidence of the government in Uzbekistan and to ensure the building of meaningful partnership programs for children and women.

This book also covers the adventures, romance, and thrill of being born and raised in Kenya; serving as an officer in the army; the challenges of working in Papua New Guinea; and having the glorious opportunity of working in the UN in different parts of the world with a multiethnic/multicultural community.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Rudy Rodrigues’s remarkable memoir sheds light on the often-mysterious roles of the various UN agencies working in war zones.

“Rudy Rodrigues served as an international professional staff member of the United Nations stationed in Afghanistan, in the Central Asian Republics and the South Pacific from 1989 until 2008. Readers go on a journey of discovery with him, in which the ravages of war remain in the background, and the lives of children and their families affected by the conflict move into the foreground. The role of the various UN Agencies working in war zones is often mysterious to concerned citizens of allied countries, as is the war itself. How do these Agencies strive to alleviate suffering, bring urgently needed food, water, medical supplies, shelter and other services to the starving and displaced populations? How do they pave the way for an emerging democracy help, children go back to school and return to normalcy and peace? And, how is a person prepared, or even willing to do development work under such trying conditions?

Rudy Rodrigues has had a brilliant military career beginning with the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (UK) and later the British Army Staff College. He saw active military service, which was probably the best preparation for the job. His military experiences, paired with years of solving strategic problems relating to droughts in Kenya’s Northern Frontier District, and later in the famine-ravaged Sudan, where the infrastructure had collapsed, making the logistics of moving food and other essential emergency supplies to the starving displaced population almost impossible to surmount. No doubt a sense of compassion, paired with understanding of tribal societies, inspired Rudy to dedicate his working life to addressing these issues.

The path from army officer to a development worker may seem farfetched. Unfortunately, the toll on the personal life of family and children was great. However, extraordinary times demand extraordinary sacrifices, which in turn help healing and growth for so many more. The reader of ‘Here Vultures Fly’ will appreciate the sacrifices, the gains and the courage development work costs the individuals involved, but also the joy and satisfaction that comes from serving ‘the greater good’.”

-Dr. Reinhild Boehm

