WebRezPro Offers Lock Up Integration for Keyless Entry

World Web Technologies Inc. (WWT) is excited to announce a direct interface between its WebRezPro cloud property management system (PMS) and Lock Up®, an access control and management system providing mobile key technology for hotels and apartments.

Lock Up enables hotel guests to access their rooms with their smartphones via the Lock Up® Mobile App, using Bluetooth technology. A Bluetooth device is simply installed inside a property’s existing key card locks, allowing the mobile key system to work independently alongside the existing system.

The integration between WebRezPro PMS and Lock Up optimizes front desk operations by allowing WebRezPro to communicate pertinent reservation information directly to the Lock Up system to automate the process of issuing mobile keys upon guest check-in and disabling keys upon check-out.

“We are very excited to now offer Lock Up to WebRezPro customers. Mobile Key creates convenience guests crave and efficiency hotels need,” commented Faustino Fernandez, CEO at Lock Up. “WebRezPro’s cloud architecture aligns perfectly with Lock Up’s architecture. The WebRezPro API made building the integration very easy.”

In a world where no-one goes anywhere without their smartphone, keyless entry offers hotel guests a new level of convenience, speeding up the check-in process and eliminating the need to keep track of key cards.

“We’re very pleased to be able to offer our customers a direct connection to the Lock Up system, which brings the cutting-edge technology of mobile keys to independent hotels without requiring them to replace their existing key card locks,” said Frank Verhagen, President at WWT. “Our partnership with Lock Up supports our commitment to providing independent lodging operators with the tools and technology to compete in a rapidly evolving industry.”

About Lock Up

Lock Up® is a Spanish start up offering mobile key solutions for hotels and apartments with a cloud-based platform. Lock Up allows hotels and apartment managers to use the Lock Up® app or a custom app. For more information, visit http://lockupdoors.com/hotels/en

About WebRezPro

WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system saves lodging operators time and boosts revenue by streamlining and modernizing front desk and back office operations. Bringing the benefits of the cloud to 1,000+ properties in 40 countries, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an Internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit https://www.webrezpro.com/.