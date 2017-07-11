Christopher Salvo, an experienced author, who has written multiple titles for his Henry Adventure Series, has completed his new book “Killing the United States – A New U.S.S.R.”: a gripping third book in Salvo’s series, touches on the fears that many Americans currently experience, including climate change, the economy, pollution, and terrorism.

However, Salvo is hopeful for the future and advises that “the outcome in the final chapters of this adventure is pure conjecture and not reality. It is about what might or could be. It is not about what has to be. What has to be is up to American Citizens. No future is written in stone and it is whatever one makes it.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Christopher Salvo’s adventurous tale includes ties to today’s confusing, disorderly, and dangerous world. Many people are looking for “safe” places, but no one knows where “safe” is.

Salvo’s Henry Adventure Series, of which “Killing the United States – A New U.S.S.R.” is the third installment, is fantasy fiction that is blended artistically with reality. It allows the reader to embark on a fantastic trip into a world that only the imagination could create, but this world is not so removed from reality as to make the story unrelatable.

Salvo’s book uses science fictional elements to explore current events, in the hopes of providing a lesson for future action and with the hope of a positive result. The book presents warnings and possibilities that can be applied to today’s world, but remains a fantasy story for the reader’s imagination to run wild.

