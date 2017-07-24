Daniel Vargas We are excited about Daniel’s demonstrated ability to develop strategies and solutions to assist international customers in reaching target markets in Caribbean and Central America.

Crowley Maritime Corp. announced today that Daniel Vargas, a veteran sales executive in ocean transportation and logistics, has been appointed vice president of international business development to support the company’s liner and logistics services groups. He will work closely with Crowley's new director of logistics in St. Maarten, Jeffrey de la Combe, to bring supply chain solutions for customers and their cargoes originating outside the United States.

In this newly created role, Vargas will spearhead the development of both full- and less-than-container load cargo (FCL/LCL) originating from international locations, particularly in Europe and Asia. Vargas, who will be based in Crowley’s Medley office in South Florida, will report to Steve Collar, senior vice president and general manager, international liner services.

“We are excited about Daniel’s demonstrated ability to develop strategies and solutions to assist international customers in reaching target markets throughout the Caribbean and Central America,” said Collar. “His longtime experience and insight into customers’ needs in these regions matches well with Crowley’s long history of ocean cargo and third-party logistics services in the market. His addition is another step in Crowley’s strategy to increase our supply chain capabilities in these markets.”

Vargas has more than a quarter century of sales and marketing experience. Prior to joining Crowley, he led Canada and Eastern U.S. sales efforts at SeaLand, part of the Maersk Group. He also oversaw supply chain strategies and helped direct sales at Maersk and its subsidiary Safmarine (Maersk Group) from 1995 to 2007. Vargas previously served as vice president of sales and marketing at SeaFreight Agencies, successfully launching ocean cargo service offerings in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. He is a graduate of Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in international business and marketing.

De la Combe, who reports to Crowley Vice President Ken Black in Miami, has more than 20 years of experience in the Caribbean trade lane, working in diverse aspects of the industry. He previously served as an island manager in St. Maarten as well as in operations management, providing expertise in those roles to enhance marketing and to develop logistics service. Along with Vargas, he will be a key resource for customers who need to enhance supply chain velocity and reduce landed costs in the Caribbean Basin. De la Combe has a master’s of business administration (MBA) degree in international business from Johnson and Wales University.

As a leading ocean cargo carrier in the U.S, Puerto Rico, Caribbean and Central America, Crowley offers frequent sailings and a host of liner shipping services including: containerized, refrigerated and breakbulk shipping; specialized apparel services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport and delivery; and over-dimensional and vehicle/rolling stock transportation. The company’s extensive fleet of containers, trailers, and other intermodal components is available for customer cargo transport throughout the transportation cycle. Crowley’s logistics group offers flexible, scalable and agile logistics services total supply chain solutions.

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 125-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company. The company provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets by means of six operating lines of business: Puerto Rico liner services, international liner services, logistics services, petroleum services, marine services and technical services. Offered within these operating lines of business are: liner container shipping, logistics, contract towing and transportation; ship assist and escort; energy support; salvage and emergency response through its 50 percent ownership in Ardent Global; vessel management; vessel construction and naval architecture through its Jensen Maritime subsidiary; government services, and petroleum and chemical transportation, distribution and sales. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at crowley.com.