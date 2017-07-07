CNP Technologies brings RingCentral on board. “We are extremely pleased to add RingCentral to our portfolio of offerings for unified communications as enterprises are increasingly demanding these solutions,” said John Garrett, CEO of CNP Technologies.

“We are extremely pleased to add RingCentral to our portfolio of offerings for unified communications as enterprises are increasingly demanding these solutions,” said John Garrett, CEO of CNP Technologies. “The combination of CNP’s 17 years of implementation and technical expertise in unified communications and RingCentral’s industry-leading solutions will deliver real business value to enterprise customers and make their transition to the cloud seamless.”

RingCentral works with world-class channel partners to deliver cloud communications and collaboration solutions to over 350,000 businesses around the world. Recognized as a leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide for the second consecutive year, RingCentral provides mobile-first voice, video, conferencing, messaging, team collaboration and contact center solutions as a single seamless experience. Easier to manage and more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premises communications systems, RingCentral’s cloud solutions meet the needs of today’s mobile workforce.

“We are excited to have CNP Technologies join our channel partner program and empower the modern workforce with RingCentral’s collaborative communications solutions,” says Zane Long, vice president of global channel sales at RingCentral. “Together, we will make it easier for partners to enable their enterprise customers to communicate, collaborate and connect so they can realize greater business outcomes.”

About CNP Technologies

CNP Technologies provides Unified Communications, Network Integration Services, and Cloud Services to clients in the Southeast and throughout the United States. CNP Technologies implements comprehensive solutions including VoIP, video conferencing, virtualization, data backup & disaster recovery, storage, security, intelligent WAN, and on-going support. CNP provides the highest quality on-site and remote support services available in the industry. CNP’s engineers bring over 200 combined years of information technology experience and maintain this edge by working closely with leading technology partners and continuous training. CNP is an industry-leading ShoreTel Partner and fourteen-time ShoreTel Circle of Excellence Award recipient. CNP allows you to focus on your core business by providing a solid technology infrastructure to support your voice and information system needs.