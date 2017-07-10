Catapult Learning announced today that Chris Shenk has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for the company’s Education Solutions group. In this role, Shenk will lead the national sales force and will work to expand the company’s nationally recognized intervention and professional development programs serving school districts across the country and internationally.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join the team,” said Steve Quattrociocchi, President of Catapult Learning’s Education Solutions group. “Chris brings over two decades of strategic selling and partner management experience.”

Shenk has spent his entire career in the education industry, working in business development roles for some of the largest companies in K–12. Most recently, he worked for Pearson Education where he led strategy and program development efforts focused on building new business models and expanding Pearson’s Services sales.

“I am excited to join Catapult Learning at a pivotal time of growth and expansion,” said Shenk. “I look forward to working with our Education Solutions leadership team to drive new business opportunities.”

About Catapult Learning: Catapult Learning, Inc. has dedicated over four decades to providing outstanding education solutions that generate demonstrable academic achievement and better life outcomes for students, regardless of their learning barriers or other challenges they may face. The company’s team of 5,600 educators works to achieve sustained academic gains and build teacher and leadership capacity through evidence-based programs that include intervention services, special education and alternative education programs, and professional development solutions. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, Catapult Learning partners with over 500 school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest school districts in the United States.