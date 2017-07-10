Pamela A. Harvey’s new book Jewels ($15.99, paperback, 9781498493215; $7.99, eBook, 9781498493222) shares with readers that the one true God desires an intimate relationship with each of His children. Through this personal relationship, He pours out His love in such full measure that it overflows from the believer into the lives of everyone he or she meets. In today’s fast-paced society, Jewels is a much needed reminder that true peace, comfort, strength and encouragement are found only in the quiet presence of God. This daily devotional contains 365 powerful and timely messages, spoken to readers as if they were face-to-face with the Living Lord. The messages are a daily reminder of God’s unconditional love, His unending mercy, His uncompromising Word, and His desire for intimate fellowship with all His children. Jewels is certain to touch hearts, instill hope, and transform lives.

Harvey writes, “The hope and prayer for Jewels is that it moves readers to desire and develop their own “ears to hear” what the Spirit of God longs to say to them personally. In accomplishing this, the prayer of John 17:3 will be fulfilled: “That they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent.”

Pamela A. Harvey is an ordained minister who over the years has served as assistant pastor, teacher, worship leader, women’s ministry leader and prayer ministry leader. She created and distributed a monthly inspirational newsletter to enlighten and bring others into a closer relationship with the Lord. She has co-led a weekly women’s Bible study for 20 years with Neta Jackson, author of the Yada Yada Prayer Group fictional book series. Together they have spoken at women’s events throughout the United States for 12 years.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Jewels through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

