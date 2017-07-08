Musicians Have A New VEN-UE to Play

VEN-UE is changing how the music industry operates one indie artist at a time. The online platform helps bridge distance, time zone and accessibility issues for both musicians and fans. VEN-UE was launched in early June as a way to plug music fans from around the world into the daily lives, and impromptu performances, of bands with a diverse genre background. With VEN-UE, Musicians get to maintain control and ownership of their actual music while also making money from the perform-anytime, from-anywhere portal.

“VEN-UE is growing – artists are signing up daily. Our team has seen all the challenges that are thrown at artists, broken promises from club owners, pay to play gigs, loading and unloading equipment, and fighting to schedule performances within a crowded market of artists in their local markets. VEN-UE was created to eliminate all of those hurdles.VEN-UE is an incredible opportunity to gain control, generate a new revenue stream, and obtain global exposure,” said Craig Price of VEN-UE.

VEN-UE has both live and video-on-demand options for musicians. Its qualified customer support teams help bands and artists create attractive profiles, upload downloadable music, and obtain real money for playing this unique virtual venue, which doesn’t happen when live streaming on other social media outlets for free.

“The goal is to bring together the musicians and fans in a way that is convenient for both of them in this mobile culture. The fans get direct access to their favorite bands, get to explore music in their genre of preference, and unbelievable access to the talent from around the globe that they would otherwise never see or hear. The musicians get to grow their fan base, make money, and not have to front expenses for touring. ” finished Price.

Members of the media are encouraged to reach out to explore what makes

VEN-UE both different and needed from both the fan and artist side as a one-on-one technological experience with Craig Price, Founder/CEO.

VEN-UE is a social media hangout, and it is a remote control gateway to new music. Fans can view live or “VOD (Video On-Demand)” performances. They also have the option to directly download exclusive music from any mobile, tablet or computer.