Vertical Solutions today announced it has attained a gold Midmarket Cloud competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

To earn a Microsoft gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

Vertical Solutions provides in-depth expertise and delivers real business value. By owning their complete lifecycle, customers can drive new business value through the cloud. Vertical Solutions provides direct billing for Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure subscriptions, as well as directly provision, manage and support cloud products and services.

“This Microsoft gold Midmarket Cloud competency showcases our expertise in and commitment to transformative technology and demonstrates our deep knowledge of Microsoft’s products and services,” said Bruce Nelson, President. “We plan to accelerate our customers’ success by providing them with the best cloud solutions to propel their business.”

“By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. “These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

Vertical Solutions delivers IT as a Service – helping our customers change the way organizations use technology to operate efficiently. Focused on Healthcare, Human Services, and Nonprofits, Vertical Solutions has over 30 years’ experience working with clients, not just for them. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and operates other offices in Colorado, Philadelphia and Virginia.