Medpricer, the only complete cost management platform for purchased services, today announced initial savings data achieved as part of their partnership with Holy Name Medical Center, a fully accredited, not-for-profit healthcare facility.

Medpricer is working with Holy Name to help them generate greater captured savings by delivering enhanced visibility and control of their purchased services spend. To date, three projects have been completed -- waste removal, transcription services and linen -- with an average savings of 17%.

“We are very pleased with the results achieved, the quality of the project managers and our bottom line savings. At Holy Name Medical Center we have taken a proactive approach to optimizing our entire supply chain. We implemented a comprehensive, perpetual real-time inventory management system, and to assist with managing our purchased services cost, we contracted with Medpricer to implement a seamless process and program. ” said Beverly Sanborn, Assistant Vice President of Holy Name Medical Center.

“Managing purchased services is complex and we are excited to have found a resource like Medpricer. Their expertise managing sourcing data, structuring the supply base, delivering accurate benchmarking insights, sourcing, and tracking supplier performance are unmatched in the industry. They have been the right source for achieving our quality and savings goals,” she added.

“In an environment where operating margins are under pressure from reduced reimbursements, proactive healthcare systems are looking at ways to achieve increased savings through better cost control and management,” said Chris Gormley, CEO of Medpricer. “We are pleased that our work helping Holy Name maximize their purchased services approach has generated quick, tangible results. We are confident that our process, network, expertise and the accuracy of our benchmark data will continue to deliver significant savings and a higher quality of service.”

About Holy Name Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center is a fully accredited, not-for-profit healthcare facility based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Founded and sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in 1925, the comprehensive 361-bed medical center offers leading-edge medical practice and technology administered in an environment rooted in a tradition of compassion and respect for every patient. Holy Name provides high quality health care across a continuum that encompasses education, prevention, early intervention, comprehensive treatment options, rehabilitation and wellness maintenance. To learn more, visit HolyName.org.

About Medpricer

Medpricer provides a complete Purchased Services cost management platform that improves operating margins through superior visibility, savings, and control over unmanaged spending. Medpricer empowers healthcare providers with technology so that they can independently find, get, and keep purchased services savings. For more information, please visit http://www.medpricer.com/.