Stephen Kenner, a former corporate comptroller and stage IV pancreatic cancer survivor, has completed his new book “Nikita’s Plan”: a gripping and potent mix of history and current events in a fast-paced suspense novel.

Kenner shares, “We are in desperate need of a few heroes that will risk their lives to try to save our precious nation. We need these people to go far beyond the call of duty to face situations that may be totally against their basic beliefs. We need individuals who are willing to change their lifestyle and give up all that is precious to them. Where do you find such dedication? They are in every walk of life. They just need to be called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice for us, the people of this nation, the ones who don’t deserve it.

Two characters in this novel, Ron and Jack, are two souls who would fight to the death for the Constitution of the United States of America. There is no force that they know of that would stop those efforts. But then again, life has its surprises. Often it surprises us with the most unexpected, cold, and vicious scenarios imaginable that could undermine the faith of even our most arduous patriots.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Stephen Kenner’s suspenseful tale is a no-holds-barred indictment of a society in moral and diplomatic decline.

