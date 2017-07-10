Patio Productions to Appear at Chicago Casual Market in September

Casual Market Chicago is an annual, four-day trade show that “provides retailers with a destination to find all things related to outdoor casual living,” according to their webpage . This large event provides vendors and retailers with a venue to showcase and see new and innovative products. Attendees can explore trends in style, design, fabric, patterns, and more. The focus is on current market trends and discovering the latest in outdoor living lifestyle products. About 250 manufacturers will be attending the event, showcasing their products and services either in booths or on the showroom floor. Attendees will find everything from outdoor furniture and accessories to statues, fountains, fire pits, barbecues, and more.

This event presents an opportunity for representatives and attendees from diverse businesses to discuss business needs and presents opportunities for strategic collaborations. With businesses competing to deliver the latest, modern, and technology-forward products to a growing customer base who has an increasing interest in outdoor living, this annual market provides a central venue to learn about new products.

Patio Productions, part of LTD Online Stores, is an online discount retailer of patio products including comfortable outdoor chair sets, tables, and more. The company focuses on modernity, quality, comfort, and style. They prioritize attendance at this event each year.

Says the president of Patio Productions, Ben Harvey, “We welcome vendors to find us on the showroom floor, and we are looking forward to having conversations about opening new accounts with those who wish to sell on our site.” Harvey also notes that they are available to talk about new patio lines from 2017, as well as the lineup for 2018. “We are always looking to bring the best new products to our clients. We are excited to talk about our current line as well as our 2018 lineup, and we are looking to expand our selection.”

Casual Market will take place from Tuesday, September 12 through Friday, September 15, 2017. Registration can be completed on the Casual Market Chicago website, which also provides travel and hotel information. Attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to take advantage of Chicago’s cultural and culinary life.