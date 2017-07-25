When students from all across the Charleston area head back to school to begin the new academic year, they’ll do so with free supplies in hand thanks to a community outreach event being held in August.

What’s more, the parents or guardians who accompany their children to the free community event can meet with two attorneys from Steinberg Law Firm, who will help distribute school materials as well as offer personal injury legal advice and educational literature to adults in need. This event, being held in conjunction with Molina Health Care, is another example of Steinberg Law Firm’s dedication to the Hispanic community of South Carolina’s Charleston area.

At the Aug. 5 event, Steinberg Law Firm will distribute some 300 notebooks and tote bags to local children for free. Officials from Molina Health Care, which is a fellow event sponsor, will also be on hand to give away 300 backpacks and school kits to students in need. Organizers add that the items they are donating during this free event will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional attractions include games, face-painting and a DJ providing live entertainment.

For Steinberg Law Firm, the upcoming outreach event at the non-profit arts center is just another example of its role as an advocate in the local Hispanic community. Previously, the law firm has shown its support of Dame La Mano, a volunteer-run community support group; went on a tour of Hispanic homes and businesses at the invitation of Charleston leaders; participated in “Project Mana” to deliver food to families in need and stepped forward as a founding sponsor of a not-for-profit multicultural center designed to host community services and support the empowerment of the local Latino community.

At Steinberg Law Firm, giving back is just one way of showing concern for community well-being, as they consistently strive to “provide the best legal services to our clients, to preserve the civil justice system, and to give back to our community.”

The “Back-to-School Bash” at the Art Pot Multicultural Center, located at 5909 Loftis Road in Hanahan, South Carolina, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Steinberg Law Firm’s website at http://www.steinberglawfirm.com.

