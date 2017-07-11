Alexander Hamilton in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Alexander Hamilton and his wife Eliza Hamilton Alexander Hamilton and His Elizabethtown Friends” explored historic sites associated with his time in the Elizabethtown, New Jersey area.

Hamilton’s remarkable American journey began in 1772 when he arrived in Elizabethtown to pursue his formal education at the Academy of Elizabethtown, on the very spot where The Snyder Academy of Elizabeth, NJ stands today.

“Alexander Hamilton and His Elizabethtown Friends” explores historic sites associated with Alexander Hamilton's time in the Elizabethtown, New Jersey area. The events in Elizabeth were designed to give the public a deeper understanding of Alexander Hamilton, from his formative teen years as a student in Elizabeth, New Jersey to his early adults years during the Revolutionary War as a military hero, architect of our financial system, influential writer and thinker and George Washington’s advisor and confidant. “Alexander Hamilton and His Elizabethtown Friends” is part of the annual CelebrateHAMILTON program held by the Alexander Hamilton Awareness (AHA) Society.

The program began on July 6 with tours of Boxwood Hall at 10:00AM and 11:00AM and continued with tours of the Liberty Hall Museum at 1:00PM and 3:00PM. Hamilton was a frequent visitor at both Boxwood Hall and Liberty Hall and the tours focused on his ties to these historic homes and their owners, Elias Boudinot and William Livingston. Visitors had the opportunity to meet and mingle with actors depicting Alexander and Eliza Hamilton. A series of special events were executed at The Snyder Academy on July 7, including a talk entitled Alexander Hamilton: The Man v. The Musical by AHA President Rand Scholet; Hamilton 101 in Spanish; a presentation by Hamilton scholar Michael Newton on Hamilton and His Associates in Elizabethtown During the Revolutionary War; a Colonial Music concert; and a staged reading of the writings of Hamilton, Livingston, Boudinot and Dayton. Alexander and Eliza Hamilton visited the Snyder Academy in the afternoon. The tours and programs at Boxwood Hall and The Snyder Academy were free.

“The Broadway sensation Hamilton has generated tremendous interest in the life of Alexander Hamilton and in our early history as a country,” noted Union County Freeholder Alexander Mirabella. “CelebrateHAMILTON 2017 gave people the opportunity to learn about Hamilton’s formative years in colonial Elizabethtown and the remarkable individuals here in Union County who worked with him to establish the institutions and ideals that we hold dear as a country today. The Freeholder Board is proud to sponsor CelebrateHAMILTON 2017 and invited residents to come to Elizabeth on July 6 and 7 to explore and savor our rich history.” Additional sponsors for CelebrateHAMILTON in Elizabeth included Elizabethtown Gas and PSE&G.

Visitors for "Alexander Hamilton and His Elizabethtown Friends" received special offers to experience Elizabeth's many outstanding historical attractions and cultural restaurants.