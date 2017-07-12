Integrated Digital Strategies Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

“I am proud of the fact that we have enjoyed strong retention with our client base.. but more importantly, that we’ve earned the much-coveted trusted advisor status with our valued clients.”

Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS), a Boston-based digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce its fifth-year anniversary. In the past five years, the company has emerged as a leading inbound digital marketing agency specializing in franchising, healthcare, and local business. Since its inception in July of 2012, IDS has built a portfolio of more than 50 brands, including a significant percentage of best-in-class franchise organizations, dental practices, and various serviced-based businesses.

Steve Galligan and Joseph Mohay founded the company after working together at Global Directories. The two sales and marketing veterans realized an opportunity during the transition from traditional to digital marketing after seeing a seismic shift while working earlier in their careers for newspaper and directory publishers. Coincidently, each of them had started their own digital marketing company at the same time and decided that it made complete sense to join forces when they learned that they were both in start-up phase with their own company. They haven’t turned back since!

The company has established a hyper-targeted niche in Franchise Development and Recruitment Marketing, where it uses its proven inbound methodology to attract the ideal franchise buyer to its 30-plus franchise brand clients.

“We did not have a digital marketing strategy when I came to GFG four years ago,” Tim Linderman, Chief Development Officer at Global Franchise Group ( http://www.globalfranchise.com ) said. “Since then, IDS has worked with our Franchise Marketing team to create a dynamic process of attracting organic and targeted audiences online. We have seen consistent increases in qualified leads each year that have resulted in year over year increases in total awards. They never say ‘never’ and they are always willing to go the extra mile to help us accomplish our goals.”

IDS achieves its clients’ goals and objectives by integrating a wide range of marketing services, including:

➢ Website Development

➢ Content Creation

➢ Search Engine Optimization

➢ Social Media Marketing

➢ Digital Advertising

➢ Email Marketing

➢ Marketing Automation & Lead Scoring

➢ Strategy and Consulting

The company has achieved significant and steady growth throughout its short five-year history.

Galligan attributes the success to “meeting our clients’ specific needs and delivering a solid return on their investment with us.”

Mohay agrees.

“I am proud of the fact that we have enjoyed strong retention with our client base,” he added, “but more importantly, that we’ve earned the much-coveted trusted advisor status with our valued clients.”