Oomi Smart Home System Announces New Integrations, Public Availability

Oomi Home Kit Oomi revolutionizes the approach to smart home systems, allowing them to become a more prevalent part of the average consumer’s life.

Oomi, a smart home system awarded for its simplicity and innovative design, is now available to the public through Oomi.com. Oomi can be connected with Amazon Alexa, Phillips Hue, and Nest products, in addition to any Oomi or Z-wave devices such as Schlage door locks. This is the first time that Oomi will be available for customers to purchase directly.

The Oomi system allows for wireless control and automation of home lighting, entertainment, security and more. It provides superior in-home control and monitoring right from Oomi Touch, the dedicated touchscreen super remote, and remote access and control while away from the home with the Oomi App.

Oomi’s patent pending technology allows for effortless setup and configuration. Tap-and-Touch™, which utilizes the Near Field Communication technology only recently adopted by other popular tech products and smart home systems, provides instant pairing of all Oomi devices and has been a cornerstone of the system since it debuted in 2015. Beyond compatibility with hundreds of Z-wave devices, additional integrations with popular connected home devices like Philips Hue, Nest thermostat, and Amazon Alexa make Oomi easy to integrate into any IoT home.

“We’re happy to bring a smart home system to the market that creates new possibilities for all consumers, regardless if they’re looking to expand from their first smart device or just getting their feet wet,” says Colin Marshall, vice president of Fantem. “Oomi revolutionizes the approach to smart home systems, allowing them to become a more prevalent part of the average consumer’s life.”

The Oomi Home kit, featuring a completely new and user-friendly interface, includes the Oomi Cube with magnetic lens cover for the built-in camera, Oomi Touch, Infinity Dock, two Oomi Bulbs, and an Oomi Plug. Consumers have the option to select between several different plug and bulb types depending on their country. The entire kit retails for $699.

Additional accessories available at Oomi.com are Oomi Air, Oomi ColorStrip, Oomi MultiSensor, Oomi Door and Window Sensor, and Oomi Range Extender. Products coming soon include Oomi Water Sensor, Oomi Siren. Oomi Mote, and Oomi Cam. Additionally, anyone who pre-ordered the Oomi product through the record setting Indiegogo campaign will be able to easily update their device to the new interface.

The product is currently available at Oomi.com, and will be available on Amazon and other retailers such as Dell.com later this year. To learn more, visit Oomi.com.