2017 Healthcare Symposium Brings Healthcare Management Expert to DFW

www.texashealthsymposium.com

Nationally recognized medical practice management consultant, Owen Dahl, will be leading the discussion on October 10th at the 2017 NTC Healthcare Symposium, Revitalizing the Healthcare Industry Through Efficiency and Engagement. With over 43 years of experience in managing medical practices and healthcare consulting, Dahl will provide actionable tips and takeaways for healthcare administrators on developing more efficient business practices and cultivating better patient engagement methods conducive to value based care models.

As the healthcare industry transforms, and regulations impede the efficiency of day-to day operations, many business managers and practice administrators struggle to keep up with patient engagement, value based care standards and revenue cycle best practices. Dahl’s presentation is designed to help quiet the noise and give healthcare professionals valuable tools to assess and transform operations to exceed today’s industry needs.

“Many of our clients have shared their frustrations regarding increased regulations and confusion on how to address them,” said Linda Borek, President and CEO of NTC Healthcare. “We have designed this symposium to help the healthcare community in Texas gain perspective and learn specific ways to address these issues in their day to day operations.”

Dahl’s career focus has been to help administrators decrease labor and spending waste in the business process, reduce cycle time for patients and improve paper flow to condense days in accounts receivable outstanding; ultimately helping organizations increase their bottom lines while improving patient satisfaction scores. In the wake of value based care regulations, these issues have become vital for practices and hospitals to remain relevant.

The symposium will take place on October 10, 2017 at The Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas from 8:30am-12:00pm. The event will also feature local vendors and a light breakfast will be served

To register for this event visit http://www.texashealthsymposium.com. For more information on vendor and sponsorship opportunities email info(at)ntctexas(dot)com.

About NTC Healthcare

Established in 2004, NTC Healthcare, a division of NTC Texas, is a healthcare merchant service provider representing Elavon Global Acquiring Solutions throughout the United States. Our payment processing and healthcare transaction processing including eligibility, claims, and patient statements, increase revenues and decrease costs for healthcare facilities. As a security centered team, NTC Texas and Elavon deliver the most powerful transaction processing package in the industry with a proprietary network, fully redundant systems, 100% up time, and a broad spectrum of healthcare products.