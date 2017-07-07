Tatsiana Mardovina, MD, PhD Scientific Market Development, Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

As part of the Stago EdVantage Virtual University Virtual Event, the Stago team is sponsoring an educational webinar focusing on hemostasis and women's health. Women have specific health needs due to acquired hypercoagulable states which occur during different phases of life.

For example, women may be at risk of thrombosis during pregnancy and the postpartum period due to certain underlying genetic and acquired disease states. The webinar will provide an overview of potential thrombotic and bleeding disorders and how management and treatment are provided, with special focus paid to antiphospholipid syndrome (aPS) and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

Attendees will receive an overview of different disease states affecting women’s health, including venous thromboembolism, antiphospholipid syndrome, pregnancy related thrombocytopenia, and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). The webinar will discuss clinical guidelines establishing best practices for laboratory diagnosis of these disorders, as well as identify the role of the lupus anticoagulant (LA) relative to pathological thrombosis in clinical situations.

The speaker for the event will be Dr. Tatsiana Mardovina, a member of the scientific market development team at Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

Dr Mardovina first earned her medical degree from Grodno State Medical University in Belarus, then went on to earn a doctorate degree in pediatrics and clinical immunology and allergy from National Scientist Practical Center “Mother and Child.” As a Scientific Market Development team member, she is responsible for operational functions associated with scientific and market development activities for the North American market. She is currently involved in a research project focusing on identifying reference ranges of coagulation tests at different stages of normal and complicated pregnancies.

LabRoots will host the webinar August 7, 2017, beginning at 9 a.m. PDT. To read more about the event, discover the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

About Diagnostica Stago

Diagnostica Stago, Inc. is the exclusive provider of the Diagnostica Stago Hemostasis product lines in the United States and offers a complete system of coagulation instruments and optimized reagent kits for research as well as for routine analysis. Diagnostica Stago, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Diagnostica Stago, S.A.S. France, a leader in the development and manufacture of Hemostasis products. For more information about any Stago product or service, please call 800-222-COAG or visit our website at http://www.stago-us.com.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.