Greenberg Traurig’s Ian Ballon Recognized as IP Trailblazer

Ian C. Ballon, co-chair of the Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been selected as an Intellectual Property Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. Out of hundreds of nominees, according to the publication’s editor, those selected are recognized for continuing to “make their mark in various aspects of legal working the areas of patent, copyright, trademark, and trade secret law.”

The National Law Journal highlighted Ballon’s work in social media, specifically his involvement in the developing the precedents around what is now called identity theft, as well as his work on fair use, the First Amendment, and Lanham Act cases. Ballon also won the first decision applying the CAN-SPAM Act to social media (in cases for MySpace). Additionally, the publication recognized Ballon for his work in assisting clients to address data privacy and security issues involving mobile technology.

Ballon represents technology, media, and entertainment companies in intellectual property, internet, and mobile-related complex litigation, including the defense of data privacy, security breach, and TCPA class action suits. A list of some of his recent cases may be found here. He is also the author of the leading treatise on internet law, E-Commerce and Internet Law: Treatise with Forms 2d edition, the five-volume set published by West (http://www.IanBallon.net). In addition, he is the author of The Complete CAN-SPAM Act Handbook (West 2008) and The Complete State Security Breach Notification Compliance Handbook (West 2009). He also serves as executive director of Stanford University Law School’s Center for E-Commerce, which hosts the annual Best Practices Conference. In addition to his JD and LLM, Ballon holds the CIPP/US certification from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). He is based in the firm’s Silicon Valley and Los Angeles offices.

