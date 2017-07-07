The updates include improvements to the integrations we built so as to advance the user experience.

Read on to learn about our latest additions:

Integration with Vendor Bills & Vendor Credits in NetSuite

SutiExpense 7.1.0 has integrated with vendor bills and vendor credits in NetSuite. The integration is designed to automatically categorize user’s transactions into bills and credits. For instance, when a user imports transactions from SutiExpense into NetSuite, all the bills will be listed under Vendor Bills and the credits will be listed under Vendor Credits. This eliminates manual entry, missing transactions, and saves time.

Supporting Checks format in QuickBooks Desktop

Previously, users could import only bills and journals from SutiExpense into QuickBooks, but now they can also import checks using a web connector.

We are working on some more feature enhancements in this area. For more information, please visit SutiExpense.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

