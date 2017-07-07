The Landing Resort is an ideal romantic destination, with luxurious individually appointed rooms and relaxing balcony and deck access to the surrounding natural environment. Year-round, couples can get pampered at the resort spa which offers a diverse selection of treatments,” writes Vacation Idea magazine.

Couples who travel together have “healthier, happier relationships compared to those who do not,” according to a survey by the nonprofit U.S. Travel Association, which also reports that 63 percent of couples believe that a getaway is critical to rekindling romance. The Landing Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe’s only five-star lakeside boutique hotel, was recently named a Top 25 Romantic Weekend Getaway in the U.S. by Vacation Idea magazine, providing an ideal destination for couples in search of a travel opportunity to reconnect.

Overlooking the lake’s azure waters and sandy Lakeside Beach in South Lake Tahoe, California, The Landing has all the right moves when it comes to a romantic rendezvous, from indulgent spa treatments and cozy rooms complete with fireplaces and balconies to intimate meals at the inviting on-site Jimmy’s Restaurant. A lakeside deck with firepits and comfy couches offers relaxed access to picturesque Lake Tahoe and its backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountains, perfect for sipping The Landing’s signature Greek mojitos.

“The Landing Resort & Spa is a luxury romantic getaway in South Lake Tahoe, California, offering romantic accommodations with fireplaces and lake views,” writes Vacation Idea magazine in its recommendation for the lakeside destination. “Winter couples getaway activities include skiing, snowboarding, sleigh rides and tubing. In the summer, there is boating, kayaking, biking and fishing,” the article continues. “Year-round, couples can get pampered at the resort spa which offers a diverse selection of treatments, a pool, sauna, steam room and relaxation lounge.”

A premier year-round destination with a focus on comfort, exceptional amenities and seamless integration with the surrounding natural setting, The Landing provides couples a variety of opportunities to share memorable experiences, including:



Enjoying a magical dinner at Jimmy’s, The Landing’s casually chic 2017 “best of Tahoe”-ranked restaurant, serving Mediterranean-influenced California cuisine

Sinking into a sumptuous couples’ massage at the serene and restful Spa at The Landing

Meandering along the beach, taking a stand-up paddleboard lesson together, or hiking one of many nearby trails for all skill levels

Champagne toasting on a dreamy sunset cruise on Lake Tahoe’s tranquil waters

Other nearby summer adventures include golf, hiking, horseback riding and more in the glorious outdoors, with the attentive staff at The Landing standing by to personalize your experience. And at the end of the day, the comfortable, spacious rooms await, each individually and lavishly decorated, with gas fireplaces, soft-leather furnishings, private balconies and luxe marble baths.

The Landing Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe's only five-star boutique lakeside resort, offers award-winning contemporary European room design with stone fireplaces, ultra-luxurious bathrooms and spectacular lake views. Walking distance to the nightlife, dining and shopping of South Lake Tahoe and just blocks from Heavenly Gondola and Village Center, The Landing is one of only two U.S. hotels on TripAdvisor's list of 10 top lakeside hotels worldwide, and has been named an Oyster best U.S. Luxury Hotel, the top Northern California resort by Conde Nast Traveler readers, and #1 on Outside magazine's 7 Best New Hotels in Ski Country.

