Leading information publisher BLR®—Business & Legal Resources today announced it will dedicate 5 percent of e-commerce sales between July 10 and 14 to nonprofit organization High Fives Foundation, furthering its commitment to supporting community and advocating for personal and corporate safety and injury prevention.

"At BLR, we always strive to make a positive impact on our greater community," says Rafael Cardoso, president of BLR. "By partnering with the High Fives Foundation, we have the opportunity to provide real and practical support to an individual in need as they rehabilitate from injury. What’s more, we can reinforce a shared message of safety that resonates on both a personal and occupational level.”

“Every dollar raised helps us fund the requests of all Empowerment Athletes,” says Roy Tuscany, co-founder and executive director of High Fives Foundation. “We’re grateful to BLR for being a company that is built around positive agents of change.”

This campaign also has a personal connection to BLR’s corporate family. In August 2016, an employee’s husband suffered a spinal cord injury that rendered him paralyzed. Both BLR and the High Fives Foundation rallied to support the family during that time and the months that followed.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to belong to a company that supports its own in action and not just words,” says the BLR employee impacted by the accident. “BLR’s generosity and camaraderie during this difficult time has set a powerful and genuine example of what can be accomplished when an organization truly values and stands behind its people.”

Companies interested in supporting BLR’s corporate giving campaign can learn more at http://store.BLR.com.

About BLR

BLR (Business & Legal Resources) helps U.S. businesses simplify compliance with state and federal legal requirements. Expert in-house editors and an exclusive attorney network provide comprehensive, reliable, state-specific information for businesses in all 50 states. Award-winning informational products—including training programs, events, Web portals, reports, and subscription services—give businesses of all sizes and industries the best tools available at affordable prices. For more information on their offerings, visit http://www.BLR.com.

About High Fives Foundation

High Fives Foundation is a Tahoe-based, national 501.c.3 nonprofit organization. The High Fives Foundation supports the dreams of mountain action sports athletes by raising injury prevention awareness while providing resources and inspiration to those who suffer life-altering injuries. Formed to "pay it forward" by the founder from his own recovery to help injured athletes, the Foundation has helped 159 athletes from 31 states to date since its inception in 2009. For more information, visit http://www.highfivesfoundation.org.

