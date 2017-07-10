POSDATA Group to Distribute Castles Technology's EMV-Ready Solutions

Castles Technology International Corp., a global payment solutions provider, announced today a formal distribution agreement with POSDATA Group, Inc., a payment systems supplier, automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) value-added reseller and integrator.

This strategic partnership with the Washington-based distributor offers a new source of affordable EMV-ready payment solutions to a diverse group of vendors and acquirers — including retail system integrators, retailers, ISVs, ISOs and agents.

“We look forward to a successful relationship with Castles Technology,” said Bill McCubbins, POSDATA Group’s Executive Vice President. “We are gearing up to have all services in place to support North American deployments of Castles’ products, and to satisfy our mutual customers.”

The new agreement enables POSDATA Group to promote and distribute Castles’ next-generation payment solutions, beginning with the MP200 and the VEGA3000. Both terminals boast an array of optimal features such as:



4.x PCI PTS compliance

Certification on the First Data Omaha platform

EMV Level 1 and Level 2

Wi-Fi, USB, cellular (4G/LTE) and Bluetooth connectivity

Color screens with optional touch screen capabilities for signature capture.

“POSDATA Group’s 41 years of proven expertise, reliability and personalized support aligns with Castles’ devotion to payment technology that promotes ingenuity and 21st century thinking,” said Winston Fong, Chief Executive Officer of Castles Technology International.

POSDATA Group offers a complete range of managed terminal services, including key injection, deployment, system upgrades, configuration, product repair, advance exchange programs and e-waste recycling.

Aside from payment technology distribution, POSDATA Group also provides processing technologies for supply-chain management, construction, gas and oil industries. Those services include barcode scanning and labeling, mobile computing, wireless networking and field data collection.

Visit Castles Technology (booth #838) and POSDATA Group, Inc. (booth #404) during RSPA RetailNOW 2017 to experience the flexibility and ease of the MP200 and VEGA3000. For all product inquiries, please email sales(at)posdata.com or call 800-852-3282.

About Castles Technology

Since 1993, Castles Technology has provided its customers with state-of-the-art payment solutions and exceptional customer service. Each solution is crafted with the utmost dedication to quality, security and a robust user experience. Supported industries include finance, retail, hospitality and transportation. US headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia. Global headquarters are in Taipei, Taiwan. Castles also has regional offices in Spain, Italy, Singapore and Japan.

About POSDATA Group

POSDATA Group is a leading payment systems distributor as well as a nationwide AIDC VAR and integrator.

POSDATA Group provides AIDC, mobile computing and RF systems, labeling systems and data collection solutions for a variety of markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, construction and healthcare.

POSDATA Group is also the most knowledgeable and trusted distributor of payment systems and devices in the United States, with full key injection and deployment capabilities.