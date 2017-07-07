All Seven HR Certification Institute Credentials Now Meet Rigorous NCCA Standards

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) today announced that the National Council for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) has accredited the Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (aPHR™), the newest HR credential from HRCI, which is awarded to professionals who can demonstrate foundational knowledge of HR and people-management practices.

"With accreditation of the aPHR, the complete suite of seven HRCI certifications are now recognized as meeting the rigorous NCCA standards," said HRCI CEO Amy Schabacker Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE. "NCCA accreditation speaks volumes about HRCI and its commitment to the HR profession, just as our seven credentials speak volumes about the HR practitioners who earn them and the organizations they serve."

The aPHR joined the HRCI family of HR credentials in 2016. The credential has quickly grown in popularity among those who do not yet have the requisite experience to earn one of the professional-level HRCI certifications, but wish to demonstrate foundational HR knowledge and commitment to HR principles. Those who are just starting out or transferring into HR, students interested in pursuing HR and business careers, active duty and military veterans seeking to demonstrate HR knowledge needed to practice in the civilian workplace, and line managers who want to show understanding of HR for the benefit of their organizations have found the aPHR to be a valuable addition to their career portfolios.

In June, HRCI announced the accreditation of its Professional in Human Resources - International™ (PHRi™) and the Senior Professional in Human Resources - International™ (SPHRi™) certifications. Also accredited are the Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®), the Professional in Human Resources - California® (PHRca®), the Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®) and the Global Professional in Human Resources® (GPHR®) from HRCI.

"HRCI is proud to have earned program-wide NCCA accreditation," said Dania Eter, MBA, Chief Credentialing and Products Portfolio Officer for HRCI. "By achieving NCCA accreditation, HRCI programs join the top professional and industry certifications in the world. We invite the HR community to help us celebrate this significant accomplishment."

The NCCA Standards for the Accreditation of Certification Programs, created in the mid-1970s, were the first standards developed for professional certification programs. The seven certification programs from HRCI are among just 330 programs, from 130 organizations, that have earned NCCA accreditation.

To celebrate, HRCI is giving away seven HRCI exam scholarships. Enter the HRCI Celebrates 7 Scholarship Giveaway by reposting the official contest graphic and hashtag #HRCICelebrates7 on Twitter or Instagram. HRCI will randomly award exam scholarships to seven lucky participants. Winners must also be qualified to earn one of the seven HRCI credentials (see certification eligibility requirements). Hashtag and graphic postings must be made on or before July 14, 2017, to be entered to win (see contest details).

About HRCI

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) is the premier professional credentialing organization for the human resource management profession, setting the standard for HR excellence and expertise worldwide for more than 40 years. HR practitioners and organizations turn to HRCI to ensure, strengthen and advance the strategic value of HR through credentials such as the Professional in Human Resources (PHR®) and the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR®). With a suite of seven certifications that represent various levels of competency, practical skills and knowledge, HRCI credentials are considered the most rigorous and trusted credentials to earn in the HR field. Learn more at http://www.hrci.org.

# # #