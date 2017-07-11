C.L. Jackson, a long-time liar and chronic exaggerator from Maryland currently living in Utah with his family, has completed his new book “Through His Eyes and Lies: A Pathological Liar’s Tale”: a frustrating yet entertaining read about a young man with a perpetually conflicted relationship with the truth.

Nick Chasso Jr. doesn’t know who he is or where he is headed in life, and so he lies about everything to everyone. He lies to anyone from strangers, to his friends and family, or even to his Bishop about anything from his name and occupation to his dependency on alcohol. No lie is too big or too small to get what he wants or save him from trouble.

He spends his days working dead end jobs and his nights searching for a bed and a bottle to crawl into. Tired of his antics, his friends cut him off and his brother threatens to send him to rehab. To escape his addictions and start fresh, he enrolls at a Brigham Young University, but the strict, religious environment might be more than he bargained for. Balancing school, work, and relationships with his penchant for sex, lies, and the bottle could lead to his most tangled web yet.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, C.L. Jackson’s engrossing narrative tale illuminates the psyche of a man subconsciously struggling to find his place in in the world while outwardly refusing to try.

Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase"Through His Eyes and Lies: A Pathological Liar's Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

