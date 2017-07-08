Beef Wellington Tour Stop 2017 I'm so happy we took the slow and steady route.

Back in 2009, B-list lounge singer Beef Wellington hired SEO expert George Ajazi to build his website — the crooner’s first after more than 50 years in show biz. And now, with the 2017 summer solstice in the rearview mirror, the Wellington website is approaching the light of day.

“I’m so happy we took the slow and steady route,” says Ajazi. “Had Beef’s website been a rush job, we would have been too early to incorporate mobile web design into the project.”

Wellington, who turned 87 in May, sees the website as a real fan pleaser. “Lots of my younger fans, the 55 to 65 set, have been asking when they’d be able to find me on the computer. Last year alone I must have had two to seven questions about it.”

The young crowd Wellington mentions will also be the target of Ajazi’s SEO campaign, which is ready to go when the site launches later this year. “We’re going to be reeling young senior citizens into Wellington concerts faster than they’ll be able to print tickets,” quips Ajazi.

What will Wellington’s online presence look like? Ajazi was coy about describing the new website’s design and feel, though he did mention that to appeal to seniors, the site will have giant fonts, sentences of four words or fewer, and plenty of Rat Pack photos from Wellington’s glory days in the 1960s.

Upcoming Stops on Beef Wellington’s 2017 “Fish and Beef” Florida Tour

August 4. Avon Park Podiatry Clinic Visitor Lounge, 1:00pm – 4:00pm. (Seats still available.)

August 5. Sebring. Vic’s Velvet Elvis Store, sidewalk in front of the ramp entrance, 11:00am – 2:00pm.

August 13. Lorida Hospital ICU. Fritz and Ida Kurtzmiller 75th Wedding Reception, 4:00pm – 4:30pm. (Seats still available; please pray for Fritz.)

August 20. Basinger Orange Rind Festival, Stage 7, with The Lunkers. (Tickets still available but going kind of fast.)

About George Ajazi

George has been working in the field of search engine optimization for over 16 years. With a wealth of experience optimizing Fortune 500 brand websites.