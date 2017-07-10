Two Major Technology Companies Sign Letter of Intent

High Point Networks Signs Letter of Intent The addition of the EarthBend team elevates the level of offerings we provide to the organizations we serve

High Point Networks, announced their intent to purchase the assets and operations of the South Dakota based Value Added Reseller division of EarthBend, LLC. The EarthBend acquisition and integration of employees into the High Point Networks family will allow the organization to better serve their operating markets. The EarthBend team comes with a solid foundation of trust in the information technology industry and the newly joined teams will provide unmatched technology offerings. Customers will benefit greatly from the added services and technical expertise the company provides.

This acquisition includes all assets and employees across the VAR business units of EarthBend’s Minnesota & South Dakota locations. They will join High Point Networks to become one of the largest technology resource team in the region. EarthBend, LLC will retain their Value Added Distributor and newly launched EB 360 cloud divisions.

“The addition of the EarthBend team elevates the level of offerings we provide to the organizations we serve,” says President & CEO Tom McDougall. “This expands our technical expertise, market reach and adds to our already strong foundation of service.”

“This is exciting news for both companies,” says EarthBend President & CEO Rob Beyer. “We see this as a way to further invest and expand our IoT Security and Cloud based offerings. We are particularly excited to launch our EB 360 cloud division later this month.”

High Point Networks offers organizations best-in-class voice and data networking solutions, supported by the best professional services team in the region. Their comprehensive suite of services solve challenges and provide measurable return on investment for the organizations they serve. With many collective years of business, technical and industry experience, High Point Networks leverages core competencies across key IT areas such as infrastructure & network management, security services, unified communications, data center technologies, and others to ensure successful customer deployments.

Over the next 30 days, both companies will be working through strategic transition items and will be communicating additional details to their employees, customers and vendor partners.