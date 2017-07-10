Michelle Rousseau Promoted to Role in Business Development for Gilbane Building Company in Arizona

Gilbane Building Company announced Michelle Rousseau has been promoted to business development role for the Arizona market

Michelle Rousseau, Business Development, Gilbane Building Company

As a native of Southern Arizona, Michelle’s balanced and disciplined approach to growing business is enhanced by her hands-on, technical experience across the design and construction life cycle. - Selene Lenox, Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is pleased to introduce Michelle Rousseau as Business Development Manager for Arizona. With a degree in Architecture from the University of Arizona, Michelle is currently pursuing her architectural license and has served on Gilbane’s Virtual Design & Construction team as a VDC Engineer for the past three years. Her design and technology background has supported more than $1 billion worth of construction projects nationally across the healthcare, industrial and higher education markets.

“We are always pleased when top talent from our operations team transitions into a role in business development,” said Selene Lenox, Vice President of Business Development for the Western Division. “As a native of Southern Arizona, Michelle’s balanced and disciplined approach to growing business is enhanced by her hands-on, technical experience across the design and construction life cycle. We are delighted to have her perspective on our team and as a resource to our Arizona clients and prospects.”

About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world.

