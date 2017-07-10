Michelle Rousseau, Business Development, Gilbane Building Company As a native of Southern Arizona, Michelle’s balanced and disciplined approach to growing business is enhanced by her hands-on, technical experience across the design and construction life cycle. - Selene Lenox, Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is pleased to introduce Michelle Rousseau as Business Development Manager for Arizona. With a degree in Architecture from the University of Arizona, Michelle is currently pursuing her architectural license and has served on Gilbane’s Virtual Design & Construction team as a VDC Engineer for the past three years. Her design and technology background has supported more than $1 billion worth of construction projects nationally across the healthcare, industrial and higher education markets.

“We are always pleased when top talent from our operations team transitions into a role in business development,” said Selene Lenox, Vice President of Business Development for the Western Division. “As a native of Southern Arizona, Michelle’s balanced and disciplined approach to growing business is enhanced by her hands-on, technical experience across the design and construction life cycle. We are delighted to have her perspective on our team and as a resource to our Arizona clients and prospects.”

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world.