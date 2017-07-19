Boynton Beach Outpatient Surgery Center Under New Ownership

Bethesda Outpatient Surgery Center, Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach, Fla.

Physician Partners of America (PPOA), a Tampa, Florida-based medical organization, has purchased Bethesda Outpatient Surgery Center, 10301 Hagen Ranch Road, Suite #520, Boynton Beach, Florida.

The purchase was completed, and the surgery center under new management, since May 31. The facility is AAAHC-accredited and provides a superior alternative to hospital-based surgery, using state-of-the-art equipment and the same highly trained medical staff. It continues to offer a range of specialties including:



General surgery

Podiatry

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Otolaryngology (ENT)

Pain management

Plastic surgery

Urology

The surgery center in Boynton Beach is the fourth owned and operated by Physician Partners of America and the farthest south in Florida. It will open an interventional pain management clinic in suite D 720 in the same medical plaza on July 21.

Bethesda Outpatient Surgery Center, 10301 Hagen Ranch Road, Suite 520, is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. The phone number remains the same: (561) 503-2610.

Patients can contact the clinic directly for appointments and more information.

About PPOA:

Founded in 2013 in Tampa, Fla., Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates – Florida Pain Relief Group, Texas Pain Relief Group, Texas Foot and Ankle Group, Urgent Care of Texas and National Medical Practices – share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide their physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the complex demands of administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit the website.