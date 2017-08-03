“Beth is an exceptional leader in product strategy,” said Kevin Goulet. “Her diverse background and extensive experience will help us accelerate our goals, and deliver an ADM platform our customers can use to empower business teams to get data right."

Winshuttle is pleased to announce two key additions to its leadership with Mary Lee as Vice President of Marketing, and Beth Turtle as Director of Product Management for Foundation and Application Data Management.

“Mary has been an integral part of our leadership team for the past several years as Director of Global Marketing,” said John Pierson, CEO of Winshuttle. “Her consistency in exceptional leadership, contributions across departments, and willingness to do whatever it takes have led to this promotion, and we’re excited for the vision, energy, and experience she brings to lead our global marketing efforts.”

Mary's diverse 20+ year marketing background includes areas across marketing and brand strategy, copywriting, web experience, marketing systems and more. Before joining Winshuttle four years ago, Mary held lead marketing roles in companies like Fluke Networks and Providence Health.

“Beth is an exceptional leader in product strategy and execution,” said Kevin Goulet, VP of Product Management at Winshuttle. “Her diverse background and extensive leadership experience will help us accelerate our Foundation goals, and deliver an ADM platform our customers can use to empower business teams to get data right.”

Beth’s background includes over 20 years in engineering and product development, working in technical marketing and program management across databases, semiconductors, and communications. She brings over 8 years of product management and product team leadership to Winshuttle, with recent roles at Kymeta, Intel, and Nintendo. She also holds 6 patents.

Winshuttle’s investment in marketing and product development supports their vision to drive market penetration and innovation and deliver on their promise to lead and support customers in the application data management (ADM) space.

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle is a leading provider of enterprise applications for data management, offering the broadest vision for data management and governance needed to fuel business transformations that keep companies competitive.

Its tools, platforms and solutions reduce the friction of implementing data intensive, mission-critical processes in SAP by automating data movement tasks and critical workflows, ensuring business processes are orchestrated, repeatable and scalable.

Learn more about Winshuttle’s SAP data management solutions by visiting http://www.winshuttle.com