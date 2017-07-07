Nan McCann, Producer, Marketing to Gen Z Conference Gen Z is a massive emerging market that will redefine and dominate every aspect of consumer purchasing for the next twenty years.

Case studies, research and how-to sessions designed to show marketing and ad execs at the Marketing to Gen Z Conference, July 18, NYC, how to improve their marketing to Generation Z will be presented by leading Gen Z marketing and research experts from Google, Ketchum, Sensis, ThinkNow, Strottman and Piper Jaffray.

Session topics range from earned media, the mobile first attitude of Gen Z, and retail campaigns to Gen Z’s cultural impact, Gen Z’s food preferences, and creative strategies. Other presenters include Motivate, Tribe Dynamics, The Millennial Ad Network, Insight to Action, The Gotcha Group, Clique Media Group and sparks & honey,

“This conference will help brands quickly get up to speed on the largest, most powerful consumer generation ever,” according to Nan McCann, conference producer. “Generation Z represents a massive new reality for consumer marketers. For example, Gen Z currently spends $44 billion annually, they influence another $600 billion in annual family spending, and they’ll be 40% of US consumers by 2020. The oldest Gen Z’s are already in their early twenties.”

“Consumer marketers in every category realize the critical impact Gen Z will have on their sales, and how important it is to adjust their marketing and messaging to get in tune with Gen Z’s reality. And Gen Z is very different from millennials,” McCann added. “They are more entrepreneurial and more financially savvy. And if you’re a marketer the fact that they’re not brand loyal should get your attention.”

“All in all, Gen Z is a massive emerging market that will redefine and dominate every aspect of consumer purchasing for the next twenty years,” McCann said. “That’s why marketers attend the Marketing to Gen Z Conference. Early registrations already include executive and teams from companies as diverse as Merial, CBS, Nestle, Cineplex, Crayola, KAO and Mars Inc.”

The conference is sponsored by Google, Ketchum, Sensis, ThinkNow Research, Strottman and Insight to Action.