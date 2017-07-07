Public House Films Canada (PHFC) announces a finishing fund available for documentary films accepted into the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Public House co-founder Thane Ritchie says, “This is a great opportunity to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary and help bring the spotlight to Canadian filmmakers, Canadian content, and films that have a world premiere in Canada.” The finishing fund will consider documentaries from filmmakers around the world, but gives a wider subject range to Canadian producers and directors.

For Canadian filmmakers: ALL subjects by Canadian producers and/or directors will be considered.

For non-Canadian Filmmakers: PHFC will consider submissions from filmmakers around the world if the documentary falls into one of the following categories:

1. All subjects by female producers and/or directors will be considered.

2. The fund will consider any documentary which explores issues directly relevant to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, such as:

a. Aboriginal rights

b. Language rights

c. Gender equality

d. Equality before and under the law

Filmmakers approved by the fund will be eligible for finishing funds used to complete and deliver their film in time for the 2017 festival.

Thane Ritchie and Public House Films Canada are also a sponsor of the 2017 TIFF Industry Conference and will be co-presenting one of the prestigious Masterclass sessions where acclaimed filmmakers and talent talk about their creative process.

Public House Films Canada is a film finance, development and production company committed to content that is produced in Canada, developed by Canadian filmmakers, or exhibited first in Canada. See http://www.publichousefilms.com for more information.