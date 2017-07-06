Realty ONE Group Launches Industry’s First “UNbrokerage”

As America’s first UNbrokerage, we are unapologetically challenging the status quo to ensure every real estate professional has an equal chance at attaining financial freedom.

Realty ONE Group is doubling down on its investment in local real estate, with the launch of the highly anticipated “UNbrokerage”. The nation’s 5th largest real estate brand is once again flipping the script on the real estate industry’s traditional ways. On Independence Day, the leader in lifestyle brand real estate unveiled the UNbrokerage concept in North America from their Irvine, California headquarters.

The brokerage plans to roll out additional features of the UNbrokerage over the next 11 weeks, to coincide with the company’s 11 principles of UNdependence. The 11 principles are UNtraditional, UNmatchable, UNbelievable, UNselfish, UNconditional, UNlimited, UNlock, UNcoaching, UNmarketing, Unstoppable, and UNignorable.

Since day one, the company’s mission has been to create a real estate brokerage model that works for their professionals, and not the other way around. While many see disruption as a bad thing, Kuba Jewgieniew, founder, and CEO, believed it was exactly what the real estate industry needed when he founded Realty ONE Group in 2005.

“As America’s first UNbrokerage, we are unapologetically challenging the status quo to ensure every real estate professional has an equal chance at attaining financial freedom,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, founder, and CEO. “While other brokerages invest in technology that aims to replace real estate agents, the UNbrokerage invests in tools and resources that empower the local real estate professional so that they can achieve greater success, faster.”

The UNbrokerage holds nothing back when it comes to providing their real estate professionals with the tools and resources needed to run their businesses. Along with free business tools, technology, coaching and resources, the company recently launched ONE University, an online educational platform designed to meet the training needs for all of their professionals at every stage in their career from first year in real estate to building a successful team.

“These bold moves serve notice that Realty ONE Group will continue putting the real estate professionals first. By investing in our people, we’re building more than a brand; we’re building a movement,” says Jewgieniew.

About Realty ONE Group: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a dynamic, full-service lifestyle real estate brand, dedicated to empowering and advancing tomorrow’s real estate professionals, today. Privately owned and 100 percent debt-free since day one, the real estate company has rapidly evolved, with more than 9,000+ professionals, in 80 offices across 18 states. Realty ONE Group fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters and everyone has a voice. Its simple fee structure enables professionals to achieve greater success, faster. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com.