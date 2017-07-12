Launch of Award-Winning Oro Imperial Elevates Sipping Tequila Category

Spirit connoisseurs seeking the next level in their craft tequila discovery have a new, award-winning label to add to the request list— Oro Imperial. Launching stateside this month, Oro Imperial is an expertly crafted, premium sipping tequila from Jalisco, Mexico. The spirit made its debut at the recent 2017 San Francisco World Spirits competition and 2017 SIP Awards in Newport Beach and earned high accolades for its portfolio of tequilas.

“Premium tequila is one of the fastest growing spirits in the United States and Oro Imperial is an exciting new addition to the category,” said Mark Thene, principal. “Our goal with Oro Imperial was to elevate the sip through quality, taste and craftsmanship. The result is an outstanding tequila that is ideal for enjoying neat, on the rocks or in a premium cocktail.”

Industry experts and consumers alike have already recognized Oro Imperial for its superior quality and taste. At the recent 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), Oro Imperial was awarded double gold for the Silver and gold for the Reposado and Añejo. According to the SFWSC, spirits awarded gold and double gold are considered exceptional and the pinnacle of achievement in their category; setting the standard for all others of their type. Oro Imperial also earned notable honors at the consumer-judged 2017 SIP Awards in Newport Beach, taking home platinum for the Reposado, silver for the Silver, bronze for the Añejo and gold for series bottle design.

“These honors are a welcome validation of the time and care we put toward perfecting Oro Imperial,” said Thene. “We are excited to help grow the sipping tequila culture and provide consumers with an exceptional product to sip, savor and enjoy.”

Nearly four years in the making, Oro Imperial is the exciting result of a partnership between tequila loving entrepreneurs based in Orange County, Calif. and experienced Mexican jimadors. Crafted in small batches under the watchful eyes of tequila experts, Oro Imperial’s portfolio includes Silver, Reposado and Añejo.

Premium Blue Agave, a slow-roasting process and a triple distillation are the foundation for the brand’s ultra-smooth presentation and distinguished flavor profiles. The Reposado and Añejo tequilas are further enhanced by resting in French Oak barrels for six months and a year respectively.

Oro Imperial’s name, loosely translated as golden empire, was inspired by ancient new world civilizations commonly credited with creating the predecessor to modern day tequila. The brand’s logo is suggestive of headdresses worn by both Aztec and Mayan leaders, which were crafted from highly coveted Quetzal bird feathers that were considered as precious as gold and jewels. Oro Imperial is produced in this same spirit— as something to be prized, sought after and highly coveted.

Currently, Oro Imperial can be purchased online or found at select venues in California. For a complete and updated list visit http://www.oroimperial.com.

