Smith Attains Defense Logistics Agency Supplier Qualifications

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its approval as a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) qualified supplier. This qualification validates the company’s industry best practices that meet the standards of DLA Troop Support’s supply chain acquisition process.

Smith has been added to the DLA Qualified Suppliers List of Distributors (QSLD) and Qualified Testing Suppliers List (QTSL). Smith is qualified by the DLA to supply materials for Federal Stock Classes (FSC) 5961/5962 based on the DLA’s approval of Smith’s process controls and ability to provide product conformity and adherence to contractual requirements.

"These qualifications verify Smith’s ability to provide the aerospace and defense sectors product they can trust to support critical applications," said Tim McQuade, Smith’s Aerospace & Defense Manager. “We’ll continue providing diligence and dedicated service to meet the highest quality standards our customers ask of us.”

Smith’s business is constantly focused on evolving to support customers’ unique needs – no matter the industry.

“This is the latest step Smith has taken to provide our customers the utmost support they need to meet their business, quality, contractual, and regulatory requirements,” said Matt Hartzell, Smith’s Chief Administrative Officer. “We will continue to look for opportunities to grow and serve our partners’ needs worldwide.”

To view Smith’s listings, please visit the below links:

https://landandmaritimeapps.dla.mil/Offices/Sourcing_and_Qualification/qtsl.aspx

https://landandmaritimeapps.dla.mil/offices/sourcing_and_qualification/QSLD.aspx

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 16 cities around the world, from Silicon Valley to Seoul, Smith’s 475 employees communicate in 36 different languages and buy and sell components 24 hours per day. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. With testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, Smith’s processes focus on critical issues, from quality management to counterfeit prevention and environmental safety. Smith’s operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company’s global IT infrastructure, Saleschain™, offering real-time inventory and logistics visibility anywhere in the world. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number 11 among all global distributors. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model adapts to ever-changing demands by providing seamless global electronics sourcing and logistics, regardless of distribution channel or locale. For more information, please visit https://www.smithweb.com, or, to reach a Smith representative 24 hours a day, please call +1 713.430.3000.

