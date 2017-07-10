All too often, leaders are thrust into their roles without the opportunity to nurture their skills, making management a learn-as-you-go experience. Leadership experts Phil Ford and Michael Blisko look to assist up-and-coming leaders by providing them a handbook built to identify and cultivate those important skills in “The Root Cause Analysis of a Balance Leader.”

“The Root Cause Analysis of a Balanced Leader” is an educational tool designed to help leaders, supervisors, and trainees to assess their current management techniques and determine the type of leader they’d like to become. The guide sheds light on the “Root Cause Analysis” process, features illustrated method models in a practical manner and navigates readers through the method.

Featuring a presentation format, the manual encourages audiences to become more self-aware and sets leaders on a pathway to success and growth. The approach helps readers move effectively through their discovery process and provides insight into their desired leadership goals, tactics and skills.

“Root cause analysis is not new. Leadership is not new, but to combine the two to discover how to be a better leader is a new direction,” Ford said. “¬¬No one can tell you what kind of leader you ought to be, but there are strong and winning pathways to ensure success. The Root Cause Analysis provides readers with a fresh method of determining the kind of boss you can be.”

For more information, please visit rcafordandblisko.com.

“The Root Cause Analysis of a Balance Leader”

By Phil Ford and Michael Blisko

ISBN: 9781504970013 (hardcover), 9781504970006 (softcover), 9781504969994 (ebook)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and AuthorHouse

About the authors

Phil Ford has been immersed in management roles from a young age. Among his leadership roles throughout his career, Ford has successfully served as president and vice president for many of the entities with which he has partnered. He has published two previous works of fiction “Changes Trilogy” and “Cool Blue Emotion.”

Michael Blisko has worked his way to the top of various organizational hierarchies. Blisko serves as principal and chief executive officer of various health care organizations, either by chairing or holding seats on numerous boards of directors.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Jacquelyn Brazzale

480 998 2600 x 569

jbrazzale(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Satara Williams

480-998-2600 x 586

swilliams(at)lavdige(dot)com