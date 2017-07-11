Asia Genomics, Southeast Asia’s leading clinical laboratory is partnering with Silicon Valley-based CellMax Life to immediately introduce CellMax Life’s multi-biomarker precision oncology blood and saliva tests across Southeast Asia. The advanced diagnostic testing will reduce cancer mortality through personalized, precision cancer risk assessment and screening in the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

According to the GLOBOCAN database, the ratio of cancer deaths to the number of new cancer cases in Asia was 0.66, twice that of North America (0.33). Only in Africa were cancer patients more likely to die (0.73). This an indication that cancer is not diagnosed until later stages in Asia, when it becomes difficult to treat effectively.

Individuals and their families no longer need to be passive about their health in the face of these risks -- the Asia Genomics and CellMax Life partnership will give everyone more control over their health. Asia Genomics will immediately make available CellMax Life’s affordable personalized and precision cancer risk assessment and screening through various hospitals and clinics throughout Southeast Asia, and, where appropriate, direct to consumer.

Individuals can now achieve the earliest possible cancer detection and treatment by assessing their risk of cancer and doing more frequent screening through the non-invasive blood tests, so that they can undertake timely measures if cancer is diagnosed. In a complementary manner, Oncologists using the non-invasive blood tests will be able to more accurately assess the risk of cancer relapse, and offer personalized treatments to patients.

The CellMax tests uniquely combine proprietary and clinically proven technologies that have been tested in Asia:

1. CellMax-DNA Genetic Cancer Risk Test Assure -- a simple saliva DNA test to identify hereditary cancer risk.

The test provides an affordable and accessible saliva test to identify an individual’s cancer pre-disposition, to help them preempt worst case scenarios. It examines 98 genes across 25 hereditary cancers — currently the broadest gene panel on the market — offering highest quality, fastest turnaround time and affordable price. The largest possible number of individuals and families can for the first time better understand their risk of cancer, and then work with their doctors for a customized screening and lifestyle plan.

Hereditary gene mutations can increase the risk of cancer by 20 times. The test surveys for increased risk of some of the most common cancers in Southeast Asia: lung, liver, colorectal, prostate and stomach, along with bladder, lip, pancreas, breast, ovary and others.

2. CellMax-CRC Protect Test -- a non-invasive Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) blood test that provides an early warning for Colorectal cancer.

Frequent screening to detect cancer early is the best prevention against the worst outcomes of the disease. This non-invasive test, can be expected to dramatically increase compliance with recommended screening levels, and allow people to tailor the testing frequency to suit their risk. View CellMax-CRC case study.

Additionally, Asia-Genomics’ wide network of providers, leading oncologists, and support teams enable this precision cancer testing and support to be broadly accessible to every individual in South-East Asia.

“A major goal of Asia Genomics is to reduce cancer mortality in Southeast Asia, by offering convenient and affordable testing” said Dr. Wong Mun Yew, Founder & CEO, Asia Genomics. “Accuracy remains critical, and CellMax Life has made tremendous advances in precision analysis of key biomarkers, including CTCs which are pre-cursors to ctDNA.”

“CellMax Life is bringing early, non-invasive DNA and CTC-based cancer detection and management via affordable, accessible, accurate cancer saliva and blood tests,” said Atul Sharan, President and CEO. “Asia Genomics is unique in Asia – it has an unparalleled reputation, and strong relationships in the medical community across multiple countries. Their priority on making next generation cancer diagnostics, that works for Asians, highly accessible makes them an ideal fit with our vision.”

ABOUT ASIA GENOMICS

Asia Genomics is a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on molecular biology and genomics to transform the healthcare industry in Asia. The Company offers tests that are evidence-based, accepted and endorsed by doctors internationally. Based in Singapore, with operations in Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong and Thailand, Asia Genomics has two laboratories, and a total market reach of more than 1.5 billion people. http://www.asia-genomics.com

ABOUT CELLMAX LIFE

CellMax Life, Inc. is a precision cancer blood-testing company providing comprehensive, personalized multi-biomarker technology platforms for affordable and accessible genetic cancer risk assessment, early detection, recurrence and personalized treatment of cancer. CellMax Life’s products include CellMax-DNA Genetic Cancer Risk Test Assure, CellMax-OncoLBx Liquid Biopsy, and CellMax-CRC Colorectal Cancer Early-Detection. http://www.cellmaxlife.com

