The short-term rental management industry’s largest companies are gathering just outside of Denver at the Hilton Inverness Hotel in Englewood, July 25 and 26, to discuss recent changes in the industry and advancements in technology, operations, revenue management, and marketing.

With attendees from Wyndham, Choice Hotels, Vacasa, HomeAway, Phocuswright, Vacation Rental Pros, Evolve, Invited Home, iTrip, and more, this educational summit is bringing together the brightest executives in the industry. The event is titled “The Tech-Enabled Vacation Rental Manager” and is being hosted by VRM Intel Magazine, along with twenty technology companies in the industry.

“The vacation rental industry has seen major changes in the last eighteen months,” said Amy Hinote, founder of VRM Intel. “Besides legislative shifts and the increased dominance of online travel agencies, the professionally managed rental industry has undergone a dramatic transformation in the way technology is being utilized to improve and scale higher levels of service for travelers. This event seeks to discuss these changes and examine how the industry is expected to move forward in the coming years.”

This summit is open to vacation rental professionals, investors and legislators, and includes eighteen sessions led by industry leaders. The cost is $179 to attend. Go to http://www.vrmintellive.com for more information.