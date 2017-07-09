One Stop Shop For All Your Printing Needs! Best in Bollywood Awards working with best in Printing Industry - Unbeatable Quality, Unmatchable Pricing, Open 24/7

New York Banner Stands, with support from parent company Print Early, is pleased to announce the company is the official printing sponsor for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The collaboration is notable because it celebrates the best of Bollywood and the best in the printing industry. New York Banner Stands is the 24/7 premier printing specialist for special occasions, last-minute orders, large format printing and more.

The IIFA Awards is the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. It celebrates the best and brightest of Bollywood by honoring some of the biggest stars and features star-packed performances and non-stop excitement by the likes of Salman Khan, A R Rahman and others. This premier awards show is the only event of its kind to highlight Indian cinema globally. This year, the event will be held in New York City on July 14 and 15. More information can be found at the academy’s website.

New York Banner Stands and Print Early will be tasked with producing high-quality, eye-catching banner stands, signs, advertising flags and more for the dazzling, world-renowned event. Print Early, which is the parent company of New York Banner Stands, provides services based on the motto “We print everything but dollars.” The companies have worked diligently for many years to become leaders in the industry, providing printing services for some of the biggest and most notable events around the world. Customers can rely on quality results thanks to the last minute design services offered by these superior printing companies.

The last-minute printing specialist features the largest collection of offset and large format products on the market. Customers can choose from a wide variety of products like pop-up banners, traditional banners, trade show displays, exhibition displays, food boxes, plastic bags, advertising flags, table covers, catalogs, brochures, magazines, packaging, rolls labels, advertising flags and much more. Providing 24/7 operations, Print Early and New York Banner Stands makes it easy for companies to rely on their printing services for last minute jobs, as well as events scheduled months down the road.

About New York Banner Stands: New York Banner Stands is New York City’s one-stop shop for high-quality, durable banner stands, canvas frames, signs, banners, fabric products, advertising flags, various trade show products and more. The company is dedicated to stellar customer service for last-minute printing, specialty orders and more, which is why many Fortune 500 companies have chosen the New York Banner Stands for their printing needs. With this dedication, the company strives to offer the best prices by buying in bulk and charging no setup or rush charges to pass on the savings. The company even offers a price match guarantee.

Print Early, the parent company of New York Banner Stands, is the last-minute printing specialist providing 24/7 operations to ensure all offset printing needs for business and events are met. The company provides a vast array of offset printing services, including business cards, posters, menus, flyers, greeting cards, postcards and more. They take great pride in customizing these products to best meet their customers’ needs.