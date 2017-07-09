First Full-auto RPG By Captains Now Live In The Philippines

Captains, a Korean development studio that set foot in the industry in September 2015, has launched its very first full-auto RPG, Fantasy Tales on Android in the Philippines. Boasting minimal manipulation, and over 50 unique heroes, the game brings automatic RPG to another level with its cute graphic and exceptional easy-to-use game interface.

Fantasy Tales begins with three pre-set heroes who automatically fight against one to several opponents in each stage of their journey, from which players are able to unlimitedly accumulate gold to upgrade heroes and embark on auto quests. Featuring 50 plus cute characters across 7 races, the game allows players to form parties with exclusive party effects that help heroes grow further in their boundless expedition. When players reach every 10 stages, they can enter a boss stage, where heroes will undergo reincarnation in the event of death.

“If you’re a fan of RPGs but you just don’t enjoy the brainwork, Fantasy Tales is simply perfect,” said Jee Teak Kim, CEO of Captains. “We have put a lot of work to ensure the game is effortless AND fun. We would like to extract the sense of achievement from RPGs and instill it into this light-hearted mobile game.”

Fantasy Tales is now available in English, Korean and Japanese, and currently published in the Philippines only. The upcoming batch of available countries will be announced in the next few months. Keep an eye out for this fantastic game’s launch in your country soon!

About Captains

Established in 2015, Captains aims to take lead in the mobile game industry with its striking ideas, exceptional speed in development, and smart decisions of how to approach the market. With the global smartphone market as its focus, Captains is dedicated to delivering outstanding gaming experience without cease.

About Captains

